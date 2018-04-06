Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 120,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia in the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia in the third quarter worth $211,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 111.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 14,237 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia in the fourth quarter worth $687,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

ELP stock opened at $7.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2,123.56, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.81. Companhia Paranaense de Energia has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $10.10.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ELP. Citigroup cut Companhia Paranaense de Energia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. ValuEngine lowered Companhia Paranaense de Energia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia is engaged in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity in the Brazilian State of Parana. The Company also provides telecommunications and other services. Its segments are Power generation and transmission (GET), Power distribution and sales (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS and Holding Company (HOL).

