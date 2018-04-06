162,157 Shares in Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) Purchased by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 162,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,244,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

TECK stock opened at $26.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.81. Teck Resources Ltd has a twelve month low of $14.56 and a twelve month high of $30.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $14,566.77, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.50.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.06). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Teck Resources Ltd will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.66%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Friday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Teck Resources from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. ValuEngine lowered Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Teck Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.35.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Ltd is engaged in the business of exploring for, acquiring, developing and producing natural resources. The Company’s activities are organized into business units that are focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc and energy. It operates in five segments: steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, energy and corporate.

