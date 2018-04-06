Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 139,225 Murphy Oil Co. (MUR)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 139,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,323,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Murphy Oil as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 43.7% during the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 821,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,831,000 after buying an additional 250,159 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 22.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 360,084 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,564,000 after buying an additional 66,516 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 19.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,326,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,342,000 after buying an additional 541,618 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 41.5% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 33,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 9,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 407.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,057,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,073,000 after buying an additional 848,930 shares during the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MUR opened at $26.95 on Friday. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $22.21 and a 12 month high of $35.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $4,440.30, a P/E ratio of -207.31 and a beta of 2.32.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $541.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.54 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 14.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -769.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MUR shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Murphy Oil in a report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Murphy Oil from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Societe Generale raised Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Murphy Oil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Murphy Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.54.

In other Murphy Oil news, insider Eugene T. Coleman sold 33,435 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $965,602.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation (Murphy) is an oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company’s exploration and production business explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across the world. Its exploration and production activities are subdivided into four geographic segments: the United States, Canada, Malaysia and all other countries.

