Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Loews Co. (L)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 88,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,422,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,542,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,811,000 after purchasing an additional 50,182 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,876,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,825,000 after purchasing an additional 220,154 shares during the last quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loews during the 3rd quarter worth $29,452,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 65,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 10,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE L opened at $50.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $16,266.99, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.70. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $45.01 and a 1-year high of $53.59.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The insurance provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. Loews had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Loews Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.74%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins cut Loews to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

In other news, insider Kenneth I. Siegel sold 6,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $313,535.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total value of $370,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,990,022 shares in the company, valued at $142,055,945.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,316 shares of company stock worth $697,655 over the last ninety days. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in commercial property and casualty insurance; operation of offshore oil and gas drilling rigs; transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. The Company has five segments consisted of its four individual operating subsidiaries, CNA Financial Corporation (CNA), Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc (Diamond Offshore), Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP (Boardwalk Pipeline) and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation (Loews Hotels), and the Corporate segment.

