Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Invests $4.63 Million in Pilgrim's Pride Co. (PPC)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim's Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 149,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,634,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Pilgrim's Pride at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Pilgrim's Pride by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim's Pride during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Pilgrim's Pride by 150.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 54,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 32,593 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Pilgrim's Pride by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 169,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 37,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pilgrim's Pride by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 122,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 43,240 shares during the last quarter. 25.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO William W. Lovette sold 100,000 shares of Pilgrim's Pride stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $2,536,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 578,653 shares in the company, valued at $14,674,640.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Pilgrim's Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho began coverage on Pilgrim's Pride in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Vertical Group upgraded Pilgrim's Pride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Pilgrim's Pride from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pilgrim's Pride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.80.

Shares of PPC opened at $23.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,999.91, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.19. Pilgrim's Pride Co. has a 52-week low of $20.28 and a 52-week high of $38.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Pilgrim's Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Pilgrim's Pride had a return on equity of 49.74% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. sell-side analysts anticipate that Pilgrim's Pride Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation is a retail feed store. It is a producer and seller of chicken with operations in the United States, Mexico and Puerto Rico. It is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators.

