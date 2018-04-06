Reviewing United Parcel Service (UPS) & ANA (ALNPY)

United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) and ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) are both large-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares United Parcel Service and ANA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Parcel Service 7.45% 477.77% 12.76% ANA N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares United Parcel Service and ANA’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Parcel Service $65.87 billion 1.38 $4.91 billion $6.01 17.60 ANA $16.33 billion 0.82 $919.09 million N/A N/A

United Parcel Service has higher revenue and earnings than ANA.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for United Parcel Service and ANA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Parcel Service 1 9 7 0 2.35 ANA 0 1 0 0 2.00

United Parcel Service presently has a consensus target price of $124.07, indicating a potential upside of 17.03%. Given United Parcel Service’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe United Parcel Service is more favorable than ANA.

Volatility and Risk

United Parcel Service has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ANA has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

United Parcel Service pays an annual dividend of $3.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. ANA does not pay a dividend. United Parcel Service pays out 60.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. United Parcel Service has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.1% of United Parcel Service shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of ANA shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of United Parcel Service shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

United Parcel Service beats ANA on 15 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) is a package delivery company. The Company is a provider of global supply chain management solutions. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package operations, International Package operations, and Supply Chain & Freight operations. As of December 31, 2016, the Company delivered packages in over 220 countries and territories. The Company offers a spectrum of the United States domestic guaranteed ground and air package transportation services. The International Package segment includes the small package operations in Europe, Asia-Pacific, Canada and Latin America, the Indian sub-continent, the Middle East and Africa. The Supply Chain & Freight segment includes its forwarding and logistics services, truckload freight brokerage, UPS Freight and its financial offerings through UPS Capital. The Company serves the global market for logistics services, which include transportation, distribution, contract logistics and ground freight.

ANA Company Profile

ANA HOLDINGS INC. is a holding company. The Company operates as an aviation company with global operations. Its segments include Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, Trade and Retail, and Others. The Air Transportation business comprises domestic passenger operations, international passenger operations, and cargo and mail operations. The Airline Related business includes airport ground services, aircraft maintenance, vehicle maintenance, cargo and logistics, in-flight catering and call centers, as well as commission work from airlines outside the group. The Travel Services segment offers a range of travel services, including travel packages, such as ANA Sky Holiday for domestic travel, and ANA Hallo Tour and ANA Wonder Earth for international travel. The Trade and Retail segment is involved in aircraft parts procurement, aircraft import/export, leasing and sales, planning and procurement for in-flight services and merchandise sales and airport retail operations.

