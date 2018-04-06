Analogic (NASDAQ:ALOG) & Its Rivals Financial Analysis

Analogic (NASDAQ: ALOG) is one of 13 publicly-traded companies in the “Instruments to measure electricity” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Analogic to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Analogic and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Analogic 0 1 0 0 2.00 Analogic Competitors 51 251 403 17 2.53

Analogic currently has a consensus target price of $80.00, suggesting a potential downside of 16.05%. As a group, “Instruments to measure electricity” companies have a potential upside of 18.51%. Given Analogic’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Analogic has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Analogic and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Analogic $486.37 million -$74.23 million 55.41 Analogic Competitors $511.95 million $25.25 million 22.83

Analogic’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Analogic. Analogic is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Analogic has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Analogic’s rivals have a beta of 0.88, indicating that their average stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.6% of Analogic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.6% of shares of all “Instruments to measure electricity” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Analogic shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of shares of all “Instruments to measure electricity” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Analogic pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Analogic pays out 23.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Instruments to measure electricity” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.5% and pay out 16.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Analogic lags its rivals as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Analogic and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Analogic -15.34% 6.05% 5.17% Analogic Competitors 0.82% 11.02% 6.88%

Summary

Analogic rivals beat Analogic on 13 of the 15 factors compared.

Analogic Company Profile

Analogic Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells medical imaging systems, ultrasound and security systems, and subsystems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users primarily for the medical and airport security markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Medical Imaging, Ultrasound, and Security and Detection. The Medical Imaging segment offers computed tomography (CT) detector systems, data acquisition systems, data management systems, and integrated CT systems; magnetic resonance imaging products, including gradient and radio frequency amplifiers; and digital mammography products, such as detector plates, as well as motion control devices for use in computer-controlled automation systems primarily for the semiconductor, food and beverage, and laboratory automation markets. This segment sells its products through multinational OEMs. The Ultrasound segment designs and manufactures medical ultrasound systems under the BK Ultrasound brand for use in urology, surgery, point-of-care, anesthesia, and general imaging applications. It also provides its products for cardiology, radiology, OB/GYN, surgery, and interventional radiology applications, as well as offers various transducers. This segment sells its products through its direct sales force, as well as through a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. The Security and Detection segment designs and manufactures automated threat detection systems for aviation baggage inspection applications. It provides checked baggage, checkpoint CT, and high speed in-line baggage handling systems; and rapid DNA analysis systems to analyze multiple human DNA samples. This segment sells its products primarily through multinational partners. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Peabody, Massachusetts.

