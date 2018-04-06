Analysts Anticipate Abbott Laboratories (ABT) to Announce $0.58 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. Abbott Laboratories posted earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Abbott Laboratories.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.47.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.57. 7,447,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,181,090. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $42.31 and a 52 week high of $64.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $103,837.02, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.80%.

In other news, insider Stephen R. Fussell sold 56,401 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $3,362,063.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,884 shares in the company, valued at $11,020,935.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen R. Fussell sold 13,313 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $836,588.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 152,343 shares in the company, valued at $9,573,234.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,261 shares of company stock worth $7,559,987 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 45.7% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 47,589,663 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,313,334,000 after buying an additional 14,918,038 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3,373.9% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,874,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $382,779,000 after buying an additional 7,647,798 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,201,384 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,289,191,000 after buying an additional 3,566,731 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 129,786,955 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,308,944,000 after buying an additional 3,241,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 28.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,722,088 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $569,830,000 after buying an additional 2,606,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

