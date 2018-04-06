Analysts Anticipate AerCap (AER) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.22 Billion

Analysts expect that AerCap (NYSE:AER) will post $1.22 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for AerCap’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.24 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.20 billion. AerCap reported sales of $1.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AerCap will report full-year sales of $1.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $5.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.16 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.83 billion to $5.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AerCap.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.29. AerCap had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

AER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on AerCap in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo set a $62.00 target price on AerCap and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Macquarie initiated coverage on AerCap in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AerCap from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 286.0% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 104,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,503,000 after acquiring an additional 77,500 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter worth $1,211,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter worth $188,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 248.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 18,601 shares during the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AerCap stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,371,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. AerCap has a 12-month low of $42.35 and a 12-month high of $55.67. The company has a market cap of $8,172.58, a PE ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.81.

AerCap announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 14th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company provides aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

