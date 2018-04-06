Analysts Anticipate DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (XRAY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $952.28 Million

Equities analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) will announce $952.28 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $919.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $974.15 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA reported sales of $900.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full year sales of $952.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.27 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.44 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.38 billion to $4.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for DENTSPLY SIRONA.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.36.

NASDAQ:XRAY traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.31. 3,175,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,419,210. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a twelve month low of $49.60 and a twelve month high of $68.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11,438.89, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a $0.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total value of $436,068.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,073 shares in the company, valued at $821,446.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XRAY. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 9,011,670 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $593,238,000 after buying an additional 4,831,112 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,397,707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $355,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,190 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 223.7% during the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,271,534 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $135,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,746 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,449,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 15.6% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,334,906 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $378,890,000 after purchasing an additional 855,199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc is a manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies. The Company develops, manufactures, and markets solutions offering, including dental and oral health products, as well as other consumable medical devices. It operates through two segments: Dental and Healthcare Consumables, and Technologies.

