Analysts Anticipate Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (DRNA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.75 Million

Equities analysts expect Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) to announce $1.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.88 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.67 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $130,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,246.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $1.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.50 million to $8.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $12.13 million per share, with estimates ranging from $2.94 million to $26.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dicerna Pharmaceuticals.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,637.15% and a negative return on equity of 171.81%. The company’s revenue was up 976.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on DRNA. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.04.

Shares of DRNA stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,731. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.69 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.93, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 142.2% during the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,035,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956,671 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,181,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 560,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,060,000 after buying an additional 90,700 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,865,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 340,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 14,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Analysts Anticipate Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (DRNA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.75 Million” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/analysts-anticipate-dicerna-pharmaceuticals-inc-drna-will-post-quarterly-sales-of-1-75-million.html.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a ribonucleic acid (RNA) interference-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company operates in the segment of discovery, research and development of treatments based on its RNA interference (RNAi) technology platform. The Company is focused on the discovery and development of treatments for rare inherited diseases involving the liver and for cancers that are genetically defined.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.