Analysts Anticipate Dixie Group Inc (DXYN) to Post ($0.16) EPS

Dixie Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXYN) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $5.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.16) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Dixie Group an industry rank of 227 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dixie Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dixie Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

DXYN opened at $3.20 on Friday. Dixie Group has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $5.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $105.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.50 million. Dixie Group had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. sell-side analysts expect that Dixie Group will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DXYN. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Dixie Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,483 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Dixie Group during the 3rd quarter worth $400,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Dixie Group by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 657,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 177,690 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Dixie Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,466,930 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,868,000 after acquiring an additional 67,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Dixie Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,753,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,751,000 after acquiring an additional 57,451 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dixie Group Company Profile

The Dixie Group, Inc is engaged in marketing, manufacturing and selling of carpet and rugs. The Company offers its products to various residential and commercial customers through its various sales forces and brands. The Company operates through the carpet and rug manufacturing segment. The Company also provides carpet and yarn related services to other manufacturers.

