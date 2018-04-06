Analysts Anticipate Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc (FMSA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc (NYSE:FMSA) will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Fairmount Santrol’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Fairmount Santrol posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 360%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fairmount Santrol will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fairmount Santrol.

Fairmount Santrol (NYSE:FMSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). Fairmount Santrol had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $273.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FMSA shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Fairmount Santrol and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fairmount Santrol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Fairmount Santrol in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Jaffray restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.15 price objective on shares of Fairmount Santrol in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fairmount Santrol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.95.

Shares of NYSE:FMSA traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,211,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,773,135. Fairmount Santrol has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $7.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $953.47, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

In other Fairmount Santrol news, Director William E. Conway acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.26 per share, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 56,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,898.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gerald L. Clancey sold 10,477 shares of Fairmount Santrol stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $47,041.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 56,600 shares of company stock worth $240,570 and have sold 28,626 shares worth $128,051. 9.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMSA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Fairmount Santrol in the third quarter valued at $101,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Fairmount Santrol by 92.3% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,726 shares during the period. Ferris Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fairmount Santrol in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Fairmount Santrol by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 24,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Fairmount Santrol by 80.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Fairmount Santrol Company Profile

Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc is a provider of sand-based proppant solutions. The Company operates through two segments: Proppant Solutions, and Industrial & Recreational (I&R) Products. Its Proppant Solutions segment provides sand-based proppants for use in hydraulic fracturing operations throughout the United States and Canada, Argentina, Mexico, China, northern Europe and the United Arab Emirates.

