Analysts Anticipate Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $223.19 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) will report $223.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $219.44 million to $224.70 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust reported sales of $207.39 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full-year sales of $223.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $896.74 million to $920.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $958.10 million per share, with estimates ranging from $924.87 million to $980.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $223.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.68 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 12.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $146.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 19th. Jefferies Group set a $123.00 target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $130.00 target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.92.

Shares of NYSE:FRT traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,087. The company has a market capitalization of $8,498.41, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.29. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $106.41 and a 1-year high of $138.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 14th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.68%.

In related news, insider Donald C. Wood sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.76, for a total value of $3,532,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 43.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,376,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,604 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1,891.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,945,000 after purchasing an additional 221,300 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 963,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,962,000 after purchasing an additional 133,947 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 520.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,144,000 after purchasing an additional 127,214 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,899,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,049,178,000 after purchasing an additional 126,701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, our mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

