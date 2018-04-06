Analysts Anticipate Immuron Limited – American Depositary Shares (IMRN) to Post ($0.02) Earnings Per Share

Shares of Immuron Limited – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:IMRN) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $20.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Immuron Limited – American Depositary Shares an industry rank of 183 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IMRN. ValuEngine cut shares of Immuron Limited – American Depositary Shares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Immuron Limited – American Depositary Shares in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immuron Limited – American Depositary Shares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 27th.

Immuron Limited – American Depositary Shares stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.35. 4,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,010. Immuron Limited – American Depositary Shares has a 12 month low of $4.47 and a 12 month high of $16.70.

Immuron Limited – American Depositary Shares Company Profile

Immuron Limited, a microbiome company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral immunotherapeutics for the treatment of various gut medicated diseases in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Research and Development, and HyperImmune Products segments. It has a technology platform that enables a shorter development therapeutic cycle.

