Analysts Anticipate Middlefield Banc (MBCN) to Post $0.96 EPS

Shares of Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $58.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.96 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Middlefield Banc an industry rank of 173 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms have weighed in on MBCN. Zacks Investment Research cut Middlefield Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Middlefield Banc in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Middlefield Banc in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Middlefield Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd.

In other Middlefield Banc news, Director William A. Et Al Valerian sold 1,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $93,680.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth E. Jones sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total value of $96,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,850 shares of company stock worth $780,128 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBCN. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 240.8% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,119,000 after buying an additional 45,722 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Middlefield Banc during the second quarter worth approximately $1,336,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Middlefield Banc during the second quarter worth approximately $1,262,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Middlefield Banc during the third quarter worth approximately $376,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Middlefield Banc during the second quarter worth approximately $399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MBCN traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.65. 1,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,357. Middlefield Banc has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $54.60. The company has a market cap of $176.69, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.62. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $10.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Middlefield Banc will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Middlefield Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.93%.

About Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts.

