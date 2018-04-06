Analysts Anticipate Mimecast (MIME) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) to announce ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Mimecast’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.01. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mimecast will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mimecast.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $67.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.92 million. Mimecast had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The company’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis.

MIME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Mimecast by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 125,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 36,536 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Mimecast by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 399,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,442,000 after purchasing an additional 62,200 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in Mimecast by 2.9% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 582,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,561,000 after purchasing an additional 16,253 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Mimecast by 927.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 181,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 163,534 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Mimecast by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 354,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,186,000 after purchasing an additional 82,277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIME traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.01. The stock had a trading volume of 76,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $2,057.52, a PE ratio of -350.10 and a beta of 0.24. Mimecast has a fifty-two week low of $21.43 and a fifty-two week high of $39.33.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/analysts-anticipate-mimecast-mime-will-announce-earnings-of-0-01-per-share.html.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mimecast (MIME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.