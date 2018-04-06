Analysts Anticipate Natus Medical Inc (BABY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $126.39 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Natus Medical Inc (NASDAQ:BABY) will announce $126.39 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Natus Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $126.10 million to $126.70 million. Natus Medical posted sales of $124.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Natus Medical will report full year sales of $126.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $536.30 million to $537.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $557.27 million per share, with estimates ranging from $548.60 million to $565.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Natus Medical.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:BABY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.12). Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 11.36% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $131.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Natus Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

BABY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital set a $39.00 price target on Natus Medical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of Natus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Natus Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

In other Natus Medical news, Director Ken Ludlum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $126,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,972,376. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BABY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Natus Medical by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Natus Medical by 149.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Natus Medical by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,420 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Natus Medical by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Natus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Natus Medical stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.80. 358,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,151. The company has a market cap of $1,107.56, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.47. Natus Medical has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $43.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Natus Medical announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $30.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical equipment provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical Incorporated is a provider of newborn care and neurology healthcare products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

