Analysts Anticipate Sun Hydraulics Co. (SNHY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $93.94 Million

Analysts predict that Sun Hydraulics Co. (NASDAQ:SNHY) will announce sales of $93.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sun Hydraulics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $93.15 million and the highest is $95.20 million. Sun Hydraulics posted sales of $81.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Sun Hydraulics will report full year sales of $93.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $378.17 million to $385.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $410.20 million per share, with estimates ranging from $402.20 million to $423.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sun Hydraulics.

Sun Hydraulics (NASDAQ:SNHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Sun Hydraulics had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $84.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 68.7% on a year-over-year basis.

SNHY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Sun Hydraulics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Sun Hydraulics in a report on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sidoti raised Sun Hydraulics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Hydraulics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Sun Hydraulics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNHY. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Hydraulics by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 447,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,111,000 after purchasing an additional 31,402 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Hydraulics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Hydraulics during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Hydraulics during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Hydraulics during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. 70.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Hydraulics (NASDAQ SNHY) traded down $1.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,425. Sun Hydraulics has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $70.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a market cap of $1,757.47, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89 and a beta of 1.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 4th. Sun Hydraulics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

About Sun Hydraulics

Sun Hydraulics Corporation (Sun) develops and manufactures solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. It is engaged in power controls and vehicle technologies lines of business. The Company operates through two segments including hydraulics and electronics. Hydraulics market segment is engaged in manufacturing of screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the worldwide industrial and mobile hydraulics markets operating under the brand Sun Hydraulics.

