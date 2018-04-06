Analysts Anticipate Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.17 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) will post sales of $3.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.00 million and the lowest is $1.50 million. Voyager Therapeutics posted sales of $1.46 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 117.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $3.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $86.21 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $31.63 million per share, with estimates ranging from $12.00 million to $68.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Voyager Therapeutics.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.32. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.18% and a negative net margin of 697.03%. The business had revenue of $6.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VYGR. ValuEngine raised Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Voyager Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.73.

In other Voyager Therapeutics news, insider Bernard Ravina sold 2,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $44,706.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,412.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jane Henderson sold 11,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $229,824.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,087 shares of company stock worth $1,588,741 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VYGR. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 133,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 28,222 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 430,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 13,194 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 232.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 68,574 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 19,471 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.37. The stock had a trading volume of 214,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,337. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $31.91. The firm has a market cap of $619.66, a PE ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 2.97.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease.

