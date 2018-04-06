Analysts Anticipate Western Gas Partners LP (WES) to Announce $0.48 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Western Gas Partners LP (NYSE:WES) will announce earnings per share of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Western Gas Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. Western Gas Partners reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4,700%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Western Gas Partners will report full year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $2.78. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Western Gas Partners.

Western Gas Partners (NYSE:WES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $632.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.17 million. Western Gas Partners had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WES shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Western Gas Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $62.00 price target on shares of Western Gas Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Western Gas Partners in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Western Gas Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Western Gas Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Western Gas Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.93.

Shares of NYSE WES traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.00. 246,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,880. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,551.21, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.13. Western Gas Partners has a 1-year low of $40.44 and a 1-year high of $61.78.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Western Gas Partners by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Gas Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Lucas Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Western Gas Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. bought a new position in shares of Western Gas Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Western Gas Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. 58.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Gas Partners

Western Gas Partners, LP acquires, develops, owns, and operates midstream energy assets in the Rocky Mountains, North-central Pennsylvania, and Texas. It is involved in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. Western Gas Holdings, LLC serves as the general partner of Western Gas Partners, LP.

