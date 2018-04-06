Analysts Expect ACCO Brands Co. (ACCO) to Announce $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.25 (Buy) from the four brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $15.67 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given ACCO Brands an industry rank of 6 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ACCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 17th.

In other ACCO Brands news, VP Thomas W. Tedford sold 241,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total value of $3,223,313.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 190,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,545,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Kathy D. Schnaedter sold 8,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $106,722.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,299 shares in the company, valued at $943,501.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 451,058 shares of company stock worth $6,058,908 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACCO. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in ACCO Brands by 78.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands in the third quarter worth $120,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands in the third quarter worth $136,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ACCO Brands by 92.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 5,938 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ACCO Brands by 53.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ACCO opened at $12.55 on Friday. ACCO Brands has a 12-month low of $10.35 and a 12-month high of $14.75. The firm has a market cap of $1,324.76, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $566.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that ACCO Brands will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACCO Brands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation is engaged in designing, marketing and manufacturing of branded business, academic and selected consumer products. The Company operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands International and Computer Products Group. The Company’s brands include Artline, AT-A-GLANCE, Derwent, Esselte, Five Star, GBC, Hilroy, Kensington, Leitz, Marbig, Mead, NOBO, Quartet, Rapid, Rexel, Swingline, Tilibra and Wilson Jones.

