Analysts Expect Bank of Commerce Holdings (BOCH) to Post $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) have received a consensus broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $12.75 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Bank of Commerce an industry rank of 101 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Shares of Bank of Commerce stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $11.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,367. The firm has a market cap of $183.55, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.38. Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $12.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $12.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.18 million. Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.47%. equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Commerce will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.75%.

In other news, EVP Robert H. Muttera purchased 4,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $54,970.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,794. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James A. Sundquist purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.97 per share, for a total transaction of $38,395.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 110,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,659.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 18,003 shares of company stock worth $204,655. Company insiders own 6.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOCH. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Bank of Commerce during the third quarter valued at $122,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Bank of Commerce during the third quarter valued at $136,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Bank of Commerce during the third quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Commerce

Bank of Commerce Holdings (Holding Company) is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal business is to serve as a holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce (Bank), which operates under two separate names (Redding Bank of Commerce and Sacramento Bank of Commerce). The Bank operates over four full service facilities in two diverse markets in Northern California.

