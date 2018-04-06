Analysts Expect BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (BSTC) to Post $0.59 Earnings Per Share

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $65.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.59 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given BioSpecifics Technologies an industry rank of 192 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

BSTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioSpecifics Technologies in a report on Monday, January 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 24th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 447,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,377,000 after buying an additional 31,886 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 385,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,723,000 after buying an additional 174,584 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 269,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,540,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,807,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elk Creek Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 170,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,913,000 after buying an additional 24,696 shares during the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BSTC opened at $44.34 on Friday. BioSpecifics Technologies has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $58.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.39, a PE ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 1.55.

BioSpecifics Technologies Company Profile

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company involved in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications. The Company has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures, a Bermuda unlimited liability company (Endo Global Ventures), an affiliate of Endo International plc (Endo), for injectable collagenase for marketed indications and indications in development.

