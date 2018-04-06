Analysts Expect Catalent (CTLT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) will announce $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Catalent’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.46. Catalent reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Catalent will report full year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.73. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.97. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Catalent.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. Catalent had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $606.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CTLT. KeyCorp raised Catalent from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. UBS raised Catalent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Raymond James Financial raised Catalent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens cut Catalent from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Catalent has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.75.

Shares of Catalent stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.00. 677,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 910,195. Catalent has a fifty-two week low of $27.48 and a fifty-two week high of $47.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,298.09, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

In other news, SVP William Downie sold 9,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.80, for a total value of $379,627.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,986 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,014.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Catalent by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,043,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,036,000 after acquiring an additional 298,015 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Catalent by 755.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,631,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323,971 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Catalent by 0.5% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,570,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,601,000 after acquiring an additional 12,652 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Catalent by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,031,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,473,000 after acquiring an additional 83,441 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Catalent by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,759,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,274,000 after acquiring an additional 64,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Softgel Technologies, Drug Delivery Solutions, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for softgels, which are used in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, and unit-dose cosmetics.

