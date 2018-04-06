Analysts Expect Control4 (CTRL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Control4 (NASDAQ:CTRL) will announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Control4’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.12. Control4 posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Control4 will report full year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Control4.

Control4 (NASDAQ:CTRL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $68.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.21 million. Control4 had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Control4’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Control4 from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Control4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Control4 in a research note on Monday, March 19th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Control4 in a research note on Friday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Imperial Capital raised shares of Control4 from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.65 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.13.

In related news, SVP Bryce Judd sold 19,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $476,252.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Greg Bishop sold 2,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $55,713.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,307.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,377 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,668 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTRL. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Control4 during the 3rd quarter worth $12,680,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Control4 by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,355,094 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,328,000 after purchasing an additional 369,236 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Control4 by 1,275.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 314,865 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,370,000 after purchasing an additional 291,965 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Control4 by 258.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 309,644 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,215,000 after purchasing an additional 223,267 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Control4 during the 3rd quarter worth $4,540,000. 77.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTRL stock opened at $21.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $555.81, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of -0.31. Control4 has a one year low of $14.79 and a one year high of $35.99.

Control4 announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Control4 Company Profile

Control4 Corporation (Control4) is a provider of smart home and business solutions. The Company’s smart home and small business solutions provide consumers with the ability to integrate audio, video, lighting, temperature, security, communications, network management and other functionalities into a unified automation solution, customized to match their lifestyles and business needs.

