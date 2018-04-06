Analysts Expect CTI BioPharma Corp (CTIC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that CTI BioPharma Corp (NASDAQ:CTIC) will announce ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CTI BioPharma’s earnings. CTI BioPharma reported earnings of ($0.65) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 89.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that CTI BioPharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.77). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CTI BioPharma.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. CTI BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 233.13% and a negative net margin of 161.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CTIC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTI BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. JMP Securities started coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cann reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. CTI BioPharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.70.

Shares of CTI BioPharma stock opened at $3.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.41. CTI BioPharma has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $4.65.

In other news, insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology bought 6,333,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $18,999,999.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 5,634,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,902,324.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in CTI BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth about $472,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 609,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 198,700 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,834,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 841,838 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in CTI BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth about $660,000. Finally, OxFORD Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in CTI BioPharma during the third quarter worth about $164,000. 33.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of targeted therapies covering a spectrum of blood-related cancers to patients and healthcare providers. The Company is primarily focused on commercializing PIXUVRI in select countries in the European Union, for multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).

