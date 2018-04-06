Analysts Expect Cummins (CMI) Will Post Earnings of $2.90 Per Share

Analysts expect Cummins (NYSE:CMI) to announce $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Cummins’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.73 to $3.11. Cummins posted earnings of $2.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cummins will report full year earnings of $12.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.33 to $13.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $13.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.52 to $13.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cummins.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS.

CMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.78.

Shares of CMI opened at $160.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26,666.72, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.57. Cummins has a 12-month low of $143.83 and a 12-month high of $194.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Risk Paradigm Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. bought a new position in Cummins during the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Analysts Expect Cummins (CMI) Will Post Earnings of $2.90 Per Share” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/analysts-expect-cummins-cmi-will-post-earnings-of-2-90-per-share.html.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cummins (CMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.