Analysts Expect Curtiss-Wright Corp. (CW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $550.17 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) to post $550.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $545.00 million and the highest is $556.30 million. Curtiss-Wright reported sales of $523.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full-year sales of $550.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.50 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Curtiss-Wright.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The aerospace company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.29. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $611.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.22 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Curtiss-Wright presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.63.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CEO David Charles Adams sold 17,414 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert E. Smith sold 1,700 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.35, for a total transaction of $207,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,854 shares of company stock worth $7,000,065 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CW. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,019,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $733,531,000 after acquiring an additional 252,599 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,354,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 51.0% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 494,748 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,721,000 after buying an additional 167,135 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 290,711 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,423,000 after buying an additional 165,803 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 259,590 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,631,000 after buying an additional 106,285 shares during the period. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CW stock opened at $135.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Curtiss-Wright has a 12 month low of $82.77 and a 12 month high of $140.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5,937.48, a PE ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.47%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation is a manufacturing and service company that designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. The Company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense and Power.

