Analysts Expect Cypress Energy Partners LP (CELP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $69.90 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cypress Energy Partners LP (NYSE:CELP) will report sales of $69.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cypress Energy Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $68.10 million to $71.70 million. Cypress Energy Partners reported sales of $64.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cypress Energy Partners will report full year sales of $69.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $293.30 million to $315.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $298.40 million per share. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cypress Energy Partners.

Cypress Energy Partners (NYSE:CELP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. Cypress Energy Partners had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 46.27%. The firm had revenue of $69.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.27 million.

CELP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cypress Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Cypress Energy Partners in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cypress Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cypress Energy Partners stock. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Cypress Energy Partners LP (NYSE:CELP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 31,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.27% of Cypress Energy Partners as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cypress Energy Partners stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.53. 7,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,246. Cypress Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $9.27. The stock has a market cap of $68.25, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.60.

About Cypress Energy Partners

Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. is a limited partnership company, which serves energy companies throughout North America. The Company provides independent pipeline inspection and integrity services to producers and pipeline companies and water and environmental services with salt water disposal (SWD) facilities to the United States onshore oil and natural gas producers and trucking companies.

