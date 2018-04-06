Analysts Expect Duluth Holdings (DLTH) to Post -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Duluth Holdings (NASDAQ:DLTH) to announce ($0.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Duluth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.01). Duluth posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Duluth will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.84. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Duluth.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. Duluth had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $217.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Duluth in a report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Duluth in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Duluth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Duluth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.86.

Duluth stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.44. The company had a trading volume of 267,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Duluth has a 52 week low of $15.13 and a 52 week high of $22.89. The company has a market cap of $568.61, a PE ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of -0.09.

In related news, SVP Allen L. Dittrich sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Ferry sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $376,124.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,250,136 over the last ninety days. 70.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLTH. Avenir Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Duluth during the 4th quarter worth about $7,589,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN acquired a new stake in shares of Duluth during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,275,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Duluth by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,712,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,572,000 after purchasing an additional 219,671 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Duluth by 149.8% during the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 251,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 150,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duluth during the 4th quarter worth about $2,414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

About Duluth

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

