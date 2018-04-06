Analysts Expect Eco-Stim Energy Solutions Inc (ESES) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.38 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Eco-Stim Energy Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:ESES) to announce $24.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Eco-Stim Energy Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $28.73 million. Eco-Stim Energy Solutions reported sales of $2.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 852.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Eco-Stim Energy Solutions will report full-year sales of $24.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $126.59 million to $154.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $192.13 million per share, with estimates ranging from $168.45 million to $209.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Eco-Stim Energy Solutions.

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions (NASDAQ:ESES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $19.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 million. Eco-Stim Energy Solutions had a negative net margin of 61.22% and a negative return on equity of 35.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESES. Imperial Capital began coverage on Eco-Stim Energy Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. B. Riley set a $3.00 price target on Eco-Stim Energy Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eco-Stim Energy Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Eco-Stim Energy Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESES traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.95. 80,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,085. The company has a market cap of $70.85, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Eco-Stim Energy Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $1.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bienville Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eco-Stim Energy Solutions by 107.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 6,178,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,514,000 after buying an additional 3,198,727 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eco-Stim Energy Solutions by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 193,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 100,627 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eco-Stim Energy Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eco-Stim Energy Solutions by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 512,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 26,572 shares in the last quarter. 84.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions Company Profile

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions, Inc is an oilfield services company. The Company provides well stimulation, coiled tubing and field management services to the upstream oil and gas industry. The Company focuses on the active shale and unconventional oil and natural gas basins outside the United States and it has commenced operations in Argentina.

