Analysts Expect Myokardia Inc (MYOK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.28) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Myokardia’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the highest is ($0.17). Myokardia posted earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Myokardia will report full-year earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($1.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.84) to ($1.04). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Myokardia.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.20. Myokardia had a negative net margin of 204.48% and a negative return on equity of 24.58%. The company had revenue of $5.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MYOK. ValuEngine raised shares of Myokardia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myokardia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Myokardia from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Myokardia in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.43.

In related news, insider Anastasios Gianakakos sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total transaction of $183,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,726,207.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin P. Starr sold 816,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $34,285,692.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 845,490 shares of company stock valued at $35,744,958 over the last quarter. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYOK. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Myokardia by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,920,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,859,000 after buying an additional 521,031 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Myokardia in the 4th quarter worth $20,661,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Myokardia by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 863,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,363,000 after purchasing an additional 466,232 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Myokardia by 2,151.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 417,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,887,000 after purchasing an additional 398,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VHCP Management II LLC bought a new position in Myokardia in the 3rd quarter worth $11,355,000. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Myokardia stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,493. Myokardia has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $62.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,720.74, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.61 and a beta of 3.35.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/analysts-expect-myokardia-inc-myok-will-post-earnings-of-0-28-per-share-updated.html.

About Myokardia

MyoKardia, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the treatment of heritable cardiomyopathies, a group of rare, genetically-driven forms of heart failure that result from biomechanical defects in cardiac muscle contraction. The Company is engaged in the business of developing and commercializing therapeutics.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myokardia (MYOK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Myokardia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myokardia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.