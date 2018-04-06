Analysts Expect Noble Energy, Inc. (NBL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) to post $1.16 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Noble Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.23 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.11 billion. Noble Energy posted sales of $1.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Noble Energy will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.23 billion to $4.87 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.15 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.74 billion to $5.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Noble Energy.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Noble Energy had a positive return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 26.27%. Noble Energy’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on NBL shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Noble Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $36.00 price objective on Noble Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Group raised Noble Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Seaport Global Securities raised Noble Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $42.00 price objective on Noble Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.48.

Noble Energy (NYSE NBL) traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $30.55. The company had a trading volume of 4,670,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,579,800. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $14,396.62, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 1.10. Noble Energy has a fifty-two week low of $22.99 and a fifty-two week high of $35.74.

Noble Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 15th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas development company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Noble Energy’s payout ratio is -16.74%.

In other Noble Energy news, CFO Kenneth M. Fisher sold 7,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $219,484.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,677,747.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James E. Craddock sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $266,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,413 shares in the company, valued at $2,928,497.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 119,793 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 63,737 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 11,341 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Noble Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $361,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 236,050 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,694,000 after purchasing an additional 15,349 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Noble Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,500,000. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in crude oil, natural gas and natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs) exploration, development, production and acquisition. The Company’s segments include: United States, including the onshore DJ Basin, Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Marcellus Shale and offshore deepwater Gulf of Mexico, as well as the consolidated accounts of Noble Midstream Partners LP (Noble Midstream Partners); Eastern Mediterranean, including offshore Israel and Cyprus; West Africa, including offshore Equatorial Guinea, Cameroon and Gabon, and Other International and Corporate, including new ventures, such as offshore the Falkland Islands, Suriname and Newfoundland.

