Analysts Expect Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) will post sales of $1.21 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Sixteen analysts have issued estimates for Perrigo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.24 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.18 billion. Perrigo posted sales of $1.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full-year sales of $1.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 billion to $5.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.24 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $5.13 billion to $5.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Perrigo.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Perrigo had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

PRGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $107.00 target price on shares of Perrigo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity set a $105.00 target price on shares of Perrigo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Perrigo to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Perrigo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.88.

In other news, CEO Uwe Roehrhoff purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.85 per share, for a total transaction of $613,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,065. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Perrigo during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in shares of Perrigo during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Perrigo during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. V Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Perrigo during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Perrigo during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRGO traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.34. 711,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,038,713. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Perrigo has a 1 year low of $63.68 and a 1 year high of $95.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $11,538.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.22, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were given a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.48%.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc is a global healthcare supplier that develops, manufactures and distributes over-the-counter (OTC) and generic prescription (Rx) pharmaceuticals, infant formulas, nutritional products, animal health, dietary supplements, active pharmaceutical ingredients (API), and medical diagnostic products, and Multiple Sclerosis drug Tysabri.

