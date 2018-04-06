Analysts Expect Sanofi SA (SNY) Will Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) to report earnings per share of $0.84 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sanofi’s earnings. Sanofi reported earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sanofi will report full-year earnings of $3.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sanofi.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.07). Sanofi had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $8.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Sanofi’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Monday, March 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Sanofi from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

SNY stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,030,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967,202. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $38.14 and a 52 week high of $50.65. The stock has a market cap of $100,524.16, a PE ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.70.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.8609 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.72%. This is a boost from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 9th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,500,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,533,000 after purchasing an additional 418,501 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 0.7% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,863,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,966,000 after purchasing an additional 38,597 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,055,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,368,000 after purchasing an additional 134,115 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,638,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,470,000 after purchasing an additional 16,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,227,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,791,000 after purchasing an additional 26,896 shares in the last quarter. 8.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi is a healthcare company, focused on patient needs and engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of therapeutic solutions. Its segments are Pharmaceuticals, Human Vaccines (Vaccines), and Other. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of various franchises, including Speciality Care (Rare Diseases, Multiple Sclerosis, and Oncology), Diabetes and Cardiovascular, Established Prescription Products, Consumer Healthcare and Generics, and research and development, production and marketing activities for all of the Company’s pharmaceuticals operations.

