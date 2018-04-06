Analysts Expect The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG) to Announce $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) to report earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. The Ensign Group posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Ensign Group.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $487.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.91 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share.

ENSG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Monday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $22.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $29.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

NASDAQ ENSG opened at $26.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,367.95, a PE ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.62. The Ensign Group has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $29.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 23.68%.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Antoinette T. Hubenette sold 18,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total transaction of $434,421.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,607.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 9,664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $228,070.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,286 shares of company stock worth $3,070,616. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 118,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 40,648 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 544,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,085,000 after buying an additional 136,621 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 476,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,753,000 after buying an additional 12,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $343,000. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc, through its operating subsidiaries, provides healthcare services across the post-acute care continuum, as well as other ancillary businesses located in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin.

