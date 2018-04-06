Aralez Pharmaceuticals Forecasted to Earn Q1 2018 Earnings of ($0.25) Per Share (NASDAQ:ARLZ)

Aralez Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARLZ) – Equities researchers at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q1 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Aralez Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, March 19th, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz expects that the company will earn ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Aralez Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2018 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bloom Burton lowered Aralez Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aralez Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $6.00 target price on Aralez Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th.

Shares of ARLZ traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.45. The stock had a trading volume of 242,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,976. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.51, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.59. Aralez Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $2.98.

Aralez Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $28.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.75 million. Aralez Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 170.42% and a negative net margin of 118.18%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aralez Pharmaceuticals stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Aralez Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARLZ) by 159.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160,621 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.39% of Aralez Pharmaceuticals worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Aralez Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States and Canada. It engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing products primarily in cardiovascular disease, pain, and other specialty areas. It offers Yosprala for patients who require aspirin for secondary prevention of cardiovascular and cerebrovascular events; Toprol-XL, a cardioselective beta-blocker indicated for the treatment of hypertension; Fibricor, a fenofibric acid for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia; Zontivity for the reduction of thrombotic cardiovascular events in patients; Cambia, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) for the acute treatment of migraine attacks; Fiorinal and Fiorinal C for the relief of tension type headaches; and Soriatane for the treatment of severe psoriasis and other disorders of keratinization.

