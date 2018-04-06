Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Franco Nevada (FNV)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Franco Nevada (NYSE: FNV) recently:

3/12/2018 – Franco Nevada was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Franco-Nevada Corporation is a gold focused royalty and stream company with additional interests in platinum group metals and other resource assets. The Company’s assets are mostly mineral and oil & gas royalties or streams but also include some working and equity interests, undeveloped properties, options to acquire royalties and other assets. The mineral assets are further characterized by commodity as being in the Gold, PGM or Other Minerals categories and these in turn are further subdivided by their project status as being either, Operating, Advanced or Exploration royalties. Majorities of the Mineral Royalties are characterized as being Gold and the majority of revenues are from gold operations. The Oil & Gas interests are located primarily in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin with a larger amount of revenue generated from conventional oil than from natural gas properties. Franco-Nevada Corporation is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

3/9/2018 – Franco Nevada had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James Financial from $93.00 to $91.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/9/2018 – Franco Nevada was given a new $80.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/9/2018 – Franco Nevada had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $96.00 to $93.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/15/2018 – Franco Nevada was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

2/3/2018 – Franco Nevada was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

NYSE FNV traded up $1.38 on Friday, hitting $68.39. 683,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,792. The firm has a market capitalization of $12,715.77, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.32, a PEG ratio of 14.51 and a beta of -0.02. Franco Nevada Corp has a 52-week low of $64.62 and a 52-week high of $86.06.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.99 million. Franco Nevada had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 28.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Franco Nevada Corp will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. Franco Nevada’s payout ratio is 85.19%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 0.3% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 231,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,942,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 2.5% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 3.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 8,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. 63.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Corporation (Franco-Nevada) is a gold-focused royalty and stream company. The Company has interests in silver, platinum group metals, oil and gas and other resource assets. The Company is engaged in resource sector royalty/stream acquisitions and management activities. It has a portfolio of properties in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile and Africa.

