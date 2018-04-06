Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Starbucks (SBUX)

Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/15/2018 – Starbucks was given a new $66.00 price target on by analysts at UBS. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/12/2018 – Starbucks was downgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $60.26 price target on the stock.

3/9/2018 – Starbucks was given a new $64.00 price target on by analysts at UBS. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/6/2018 – Starbucks was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Starbucks’s operating fundamentals such as solid global retail footprint, successful innovations, best-in-class loyalty program and digital offerings remain strong. Again, digital initiatives like mobile order/pay, delivery services and third-party loyalty partnerships can stimulate stronger sales trends in the Americas. CPG growth across the world as well as China/Asia expansion will also lead to value creation. These initiatives might benefit the company in the long run. However, the consequential increment in spending is likely to create pressure on its bottom line in the near term. Also, economic, geopolitical and consumer headwinds continue to impact Starbucks' results. Meanwhile, the company’s shares have underperformed the industry last year. Earnings estimates for the current-quarter and year has gone up in the past 60 days.”

3/1/2018 – Starbucks was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/14/2018 – Starbucks was downgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $62.03 price target on the stock.

2/5/2018 – Starbucks was upgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $62.03 price target on the stock.

2/1/2018 – Starbucks was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $68.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/30/2018 – Starbucks was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/30/2018 – Starbucks was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Starbucks posted better-than-expected earnings but failed to meet the consensus mark for revenues in the first quarter of fiscal 2018. The company also lifted its full-year profit view considering the new U.S. corporate tax cut. Earnings and sales grew 25% and 6%, respectively, in the quarter. Its global comps growth was disappointing at 2%. The U.S. comps growth was 2% as holiday promotions and merchandise did not perform well. Given the muted start to the year, full-year comps are now expected at the low end of 3-5%, with improvement expected in the second half banking on operational and sales-driving efforts, innovation around cold beverages, tea, and plant-based milks. Meanwhile, China remained the fastest growth market, with comps growth of 6%. Overall, we are encouraged by its best-in-class loyalty program, digital offerings and higher strategic investments in China, while trimming down non-performing U.S. units.”

1/29/2018 – Starbucks was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

1/29/2018 – Starbucks was upgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $62.03 price target on the stock.

1/26/2018 – Starbucks had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

1/26/2018 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to $58.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/26/2018 – Starbucks had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock.

1/26/2018 – Starbucks had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

1/26/2018 – Starbucks had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock.

1/26/2018 – Starbucks had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock.

1/26/2018 – Starbucks was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $73.00.

1/22/2018 – Starbucks had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,193,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,957,661. The company has a market capitalization of $82,452.49, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.66. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $52.58 and a 1-year high of $64.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Starbucks had a return on equity of 56.35% and a net margin of 19.28%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.60%.

In related news, Director Craig Weatherup sold 59,838 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $3,596,263.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,592,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clifford Burrows sold 162,826 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $9,284,338.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 331,829 shares in the company, valued at $18,920,889.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,664 shares of company stock worth $14,243,602 over the last quarter. 3.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Corporation (Starbucks) is a roaster, marketer and retailer of coffee. As of October 2, 2016, the Company operated in 75 countries. The Company operates through four segments: Americas, which is inclusive of the United States, Canada, and Latin America; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Channel Development.

