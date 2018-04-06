Analysts Set $5.00 Target Price for Medgenics Inc (GNMX)

Shares of Medgenics Inc (NASDAQ:GNMX) have received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. Medgenics’ rating score has declined by 20% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $5.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.15) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Medgenics an industry rank of 241 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNMX traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.01. The company had a trading volume of 183,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,000. The firm has a market cap of $134.10, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.06. Medgenics has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $2.65.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Medgenics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medgenics Inc (NASDAQ:GNMX) by 515.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Medgenics worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.44% of the company’s stock.

Medgenics Company Profile

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which is in Phase II/III SAGA trial for a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients with specific mutations in their metabotropic glutamate receptor gene network; and AEVI-002, an anti-light monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset crohn's disease.

