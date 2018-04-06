Analysts Set $8.67 Target Price for Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL)

Shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $8.67 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.10) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Anavex Life Sciences an industry rank of 183 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVXL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group set a $5.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ AVXL traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.36. The company had a trading volume of 192,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,437. The stock has a market cap of $108.76, a PE ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 0.88. Anavex Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $6.49.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. sell-side analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 15.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 603,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after buying an additional 79,516 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 66,931 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 150.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 82,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 49,904 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 40.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 16,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 21,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of drug candidates. The Company’s lead compounds include ANAVEX 2-73, ANAVEX PLUS, a combination of ANAVEX 2-73 with donepezil (Aricept), ANAVEX 19-144, ANAVEX 1-41, ANAVEX 7-1037, ANAVEX 3-71, ANAVEX 1079, ANAVEX 1519 and ANAVEX 1066 being developed to treat Alzheimer’s disease and other central nervous system (CNS) diseases.

