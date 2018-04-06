Analysts Set Akorn, Inc. (AKRX) PT at $32.00

Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.75.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AKRX. Royal Bank of Canada set a $25.00 target price on Akorn and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akorn from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered Akorn from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Akorn in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray set a $34.00 target price on Akorn and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th.

In related news, major shareholder John N. Kapoor sold 13,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $445,259.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKRX. Twin Securities Inc. boosted its position in Akorn by 190.8% during the 4th quarter. Twin Securities Inc. now owns 3,767,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471,711 shares during the period. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P boosted its position in Akorn by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 3,670,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,923 shares during the period. Manikay Partners LLC boosted its position in Akorn by 745.1% during the 4th quarter. Manikay Partners LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,500 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its position in Akorn by 395.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,189,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,469,000 after purchasing an additional 949,316 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. boosted its position in Akorn by 1,277.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 331,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,992,000 after purchasing an additional 307,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKRX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,477,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,493. The firm has a market cap of $2,343.58, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Akorn has a fifty-two week low of $16.79 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00.

Akorn Company Profile

Akorn Inc (Akorn), together with its subsidiaries, is a specialty generic pharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, as well as private-label over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products and animal health pharmaceuticals. The Company operates through two segments: Prescription Pharmaceuticals and the Consumer Health.

