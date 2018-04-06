Analysts Set BBVA Banco Frances S.A. (BFR) PT at $23.00

BBVA Banco Frances S.A. (NYSE:BFR) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Santander cut shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of BBVA Banco Frances by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,508,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,015,000 after purchasing an additional 301,965 shares during the last quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BBVA Banco Frances by 274.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 818,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,691,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BBVA Banco Frances in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,449,000. INCA Investments LLC raised its position in shares of BBVA Banco Frances by 145.7% in the 3rd quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 591,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,067,000 after purchasing an additional 350,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in BBVA Banco Frances by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,484,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,818,000 after buying an additional 1,411,171 shares during the last quarter. 17.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BFR stock opened at $22.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 0.95. BBVA Banco Frances has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $27.45.

About BBVA Banco Frances

BBVA Banco Frances SA (the Bank) is a provider of financial services to large corporations, small and medium-size companies (SMEs), as well as individual customers. The Bank is focused on the financial sector, through its activities related to banking/financial, pension fund manager and insurance. The Bank has all its operations, property and customers located in Argentina.

