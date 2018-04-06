Analysts Set Black Stone Minerals LP (BSM) Price Target at $19.17

Shares of Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.17.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 price target on Black Stone Minerals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

In other Black Stone Minerals news, VP Dawn Smajstrla sold 6,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $114,820.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,514 shares in the company, valued at $405,146.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Stuart bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.43 per share, with a total value of $261,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 335,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,843,128.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,644 shares of company stock valued at $1,168,941 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,834,552 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,912,000 after acquiring an additional 162,071 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,941,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Dumac Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.74% of the company’s stock.

BSM traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $16.82. The company had a trading volume of 212,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,258. The firm has a market cap of $3,326.10, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.40. Black Stone Minerals has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $19.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $95.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.55 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 22.90%. research analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is an owner of oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The Company’s principal business is maximizing the value of its existing portfolio of mineral and royalty assets through active management and expanding its asset base through acquisitions of additional mineral and royalty interests.

