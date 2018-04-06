Analysts Set Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (BDGE) PT at $39.75

Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Sandler O’Neill set a $39.00 price target on shares of Bridge Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.50 price target on shares of Bridge Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th.

Shares of Bridge Bancorp stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $32.90. The stock had a trading volume of 54,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,124. Bridge Bancorp has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $37.95. The company has a market cap of $657.70, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.21). Bridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $38.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 20th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%.

In related news, Director Jr. Albert E. Mccoy bought 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.46 per share, with a total value of $207,452.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 107,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,613,345.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Basswood Capital Management, L bought 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.68 per share, for a total transaction of $117,321.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 46,913 shares of company stock worth $1,585,459 over the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Bridge Bancorp by 61.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Bridge Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bridge Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bridge Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bridge Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $376,000. 56.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bridge Bancorp

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

