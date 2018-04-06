Analysts Set CTI BioPharma Corp (CTIC) Price Target at $7.10

Shares of CTI BioPharma Corp (NASDAQ:CTIC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.10.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTIC. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Monday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Cann restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CTI BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

NASDAQ CTIC traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,633. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.07, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.14. CTI BioPharma has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $4.52.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. CTI BioPharma had a negative net margin of 161.74% and a negative return on equity of 233.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that CTI BioPharma will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 5,634,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,902,324.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology bought 6,333,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $18,999,999.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in CTI BioPharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $272,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CTI BioPharma by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,834,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 841,838 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in CTI BioPharma during the 4th quarter valued at $660,000. OxFORD Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in CTI BioPharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in CTI BioPharma by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 609,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 198,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.95% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/analysts-set-cti-biopharma-corp-ctic-price-target-at-7-10.html.

About CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States and internationally. It develops PIXUVRI, a novel aza-anthracenedione for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.