Analysts Set Daqo New Energy Corp (DQ) Price Target at $64.50

Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE:DQ) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DQ. Roth Capital set a $65.00 target price on Daqo New Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Daqo New Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Shares of Daqo New Energy stock traded up $2.23 on Friday, hitting $48.95. The stock had a trading volume of 261,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,664. Daqo New Energy has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $72.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $514.87, a P/E ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.70.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.77. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 26.31%. The business had revenue of $103.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 124.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $577,000. 27.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Analysts Set Daqo New Energy Corp (DQ) Price Target at $64.50” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/analysts-set-daqo-new-energy-corp-dq-price-target-at-64-50-updated.html.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a polysilicon manufacturer. The Company utilizes the chemical vapor deposition process, or the modified Siemens process, to produce polysilicon. The Company’s segments include Polysilicon and Wafer. The Company manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers, whereby the polysilicon is processed into ingots, wafers, cells and modules for solar power solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.