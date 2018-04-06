Analysts Set Greencore Group plc (GNC) Price Target at $257.83

Shares of Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 257.83 ($3.62).

GNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Greencore Group from GBX 340 ($4.77) to GBX 305 ($4.28) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Numis Securities dropped their target price on Greencore Group from GBX 300 ($4.21) to GBX 275 ($3.86) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.51) target price on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.51) price objective on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

In related news, insider Patrick F. Coveney acquired 68,000 shares of Greencore Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.78) per share, with a total value of £86,360 ($121,224.03). Also, insider Heather Ann McSharry acquired 10,000 shares of Greencore Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 193 ($2.71) per share, with a total value of £19,300 ($27,091.52). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 98,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,346,000.

GNC stock traded up GBX 0.75 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 135.10 ($1.90). 7,427,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,760,000. Greencore Group has a 1 year low of GBX 120 ($1.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 263 ($3.69).

Greencore Group Company Profile

Greencore Group plc is a manufacturer of convenience food. The Company’s segments include Convenience Foods, and Ingredients & Property. The Convenience Foods segment includes Convenience Foods UK and Convenience Foods US. The Convenience Foods segment consists of Food to Go, Prepared Meals, Grocery and US.

