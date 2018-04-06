Analysts Set Hibbett Sports (HIBB) Target Price at $22.32

Shares of Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.32.

HIBB has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Hibbett Sports from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th.

Shares of Hibbett Sports stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $26.37. 457,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,758. Hibbett Sports has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $29.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $508.52, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.84.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 16th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $266.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.37 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. research analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hibbett Sports news, VP Cathy E. Pryor sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $146,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,300 shares in the company, valued at $300,314. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIBB. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the fourth quarter worth about $704,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Hibbett Sports by 142.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. bought a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in Hibbett Sports by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 85,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 27,655 shares during the period.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores in small and mid-sized markets primarily in the South, Southwest, Mid-Atlantic, and the Midwest regions of the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, team sports equipment, athletic and fashion apparel, and related accessories.

